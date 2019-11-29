Acknowledging their blessings and expressing gratitude for the same, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished fans on Thanksgiving this Friday. Treating the Internet to a dose of cuteness, the two even shared fun video and fans couldn’t help but double down with laughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared a picture with Nick and captioned it, “Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.. (sic).” Nick, on the other hand, shared a video where he flaunted the table laden with Thanksgiving feast and captioned it, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! (sic).” The lovebirds even shared a few videos where they can be seen checking out the new Instagram filters.

Check out Priyanka and Nick’s Thanksgiving posts here:

View this post on Instagram Happy thanksgiving everyone! A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 28, 2019 at 3:51pm PST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 1 and 2. However, the celebrations have begun already. Priyanka returned to New York recently with an adorable gift for her hubby. Nick was completely taken aback when he saw a doggo on his bed trying to wake him up with all his cuteness. When he came back to consciousness from sleep, he realised his dear wife had brought him an adorable puppy named Gino and there began the pre-anniversary celebrations.