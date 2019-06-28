Globetrotting is an understatement now for Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and while one can’t imagine keeping up with all that energy and commitments, the actress surely has found the right elements of those in her Hollywood pop star-husband Nick Jonas. Turning fans breathless with their high octane romance, PeeCee and Nick have yet again lifted the bar of couple goals with their recent picture from France, where the duo is attending the second marriage of Nick’s brother Joe Jonas with Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

Heading to South of France for the nuptials, Priyanka looked too sultry for words as she graced the occasion in a glittery light lavender ensemble with her mid-parted hair pulled back in a bun and Nick complimenting her in a grey shirt and striped pants teamed with white shoes. The two gave a sneak-peek into their moment of romance atop a candle-lit staircase with the dawn break behind them to reveal the surreal backdrop of the mountains and lush green fields. The picture was captioned, “It’s in the air..” (sic) punctuated with a heart emoji and we could feel the mushiness of it too. Not surprisingly, the picture garnered over 7 lakh likes instantly and is still going strong.

View this post on Instagram It’s in the air.. ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 27, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

Love is in the air for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they were seen spending some romantic time in the City of Love- Paris. Their PDA pictures always give us major couple goals even after almost eight months of their wedding as they still look like teenage lovers. Ahead of the family function, they took out time and went for some sightseeing over the weekend. In a monochrome picture shared on Instagram on Monday, Nick gave a glimpse into his holiday with Priyanka where he was seen enjoying a boat ride in the ‘city of love’ with his wife. Priyanka was quick enough to respond to the post with a kiss emoji.

As for the ‘GoT’ star and singer Joe, the couple had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel, just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. A source had previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, the 23-year-old actor told Harper’s Bazaar, the UK and as cited by People that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife and being dedicated to each other forever,” Sophie had added during an interview for Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit and as reported by People.

Talking about our desi girl’s professional endeavours, Priyanka was last seen in Hollywood’s Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television thriller series, Quantico, where she played the role of an FBI recruit.

She will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up it’s shooting in India. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.