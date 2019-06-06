Actor Priyanka Chopra has set the best example of cross culture-connect by balancing her career in both India and the West. The actor married American singer Nick Jonas in a dual wedding ceremony last year. Her wedding was much popularised across the world for many reasons. First, it was a lavish wedding that went for around a week. Second, two families from different parts of the world were coming together for an alliance and third, Priyanka was marrying a man who was 10-years younger to her. Now, in her latest interview with a magazine, Priyanka commented on the same. She said that the age difference between her and her husband is still something that bothers many people.

Priyanka has featured on the cover of an international magazine. She is seen wearing a saree on the cover as the theme of the photoshoot remains ‘Indian summer’. In an interview with the same magazine, Priyanka talked about the hypocrisy in judging a woman for marrying a man younger than her. She pointed out at the general stereotype of the society where people don’t find any issue when a man gets married to a woman years younger to him. The Quantico star was quoted saying, “People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Just a day after her wedding in December last year, an article in another international paper called Priyanka a ‘global scam artiste’ and deemed her wedding as a ‘fraud.’ While the write-up was criticised globally for being sexist, racist and insensitive, Priyanka revealed that her family and friends were on their phones writing against it. However, she decided to steer away from commenting because she believed ‘when they go low, you go high.’

“Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad. Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance,” she was quoted by InStyle.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is back in India. She was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport making a stylish entry. PC is expected to complete some post-production work on her upcoming Hindi film titled The Sky Is Pink.