The Cannes Film Festival 2019 is treating itself to some eccentric looks by Bollywood divas and giving enough fodder to the 72nd session of the international event, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra looked too mesmerising to handle along with hubby Nick Jonas. As the lovebirds raised the hotness quotient at the Chopard party in the French Riviera, fans couldn’t stop ogling and we don’t blame them.

Donning a lavender dress with hair pulled back in a bun, Priyanka accessorised her look with silver earrings and her engagement ring while Nick looked dapper in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. While one picture showed Nick settling something on Priyanka’s collar, while holding the wine glass in another hand, a later picture on Priyanka’s Instagram handle showed her tugging Nick’s hands, smiling broadly.

Check Priyanka and Nick’s look at the Chopard party here:

View this post on Instagram 💜 🥰 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 4:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Purple haze 🦄 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💜 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 18, 2019 at 4:23am PDT

Earlier, Priyanka donned a blue gown at Cannes 2019 which she teamed with a netted corset belt and accessorised it with a white hat while Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in his beige pant-suit. The duo looked royal, to say the least.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is currently in New York with her husband and will soon return to India to shoot for her upcoming film.