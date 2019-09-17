Fans were fed with high octane romance early on Tuesday morning as videos and pictures of global icon Priyanka Chopra and pop star-husband Nick Jonas flooded the internet from a concert falling on the latter’s birth date. As dreamy as their love story, the videos feature everything cliche, from red roses to kisses on stage and our old school romance is already triggered.

A plethora of videos that are surfacing on the Internet show Nick getting ready to perform on stage but not before he could spot his love in the audience. Hiding behind the crowd for long, Priyanka pops up with a red rose, much to Nick’s relief, who immediately comes down to accept it. Balancing his guitar strapped across his shoulder, Nick bends forward to kiss Priyanka who has been hanging on the railing for so long like a typical fan. The crowd could not stop cheering at the romantic moment and broke into the birthday song later when a cake was brought up on the stage.

Check out Priyanka and Nick’s latest viral videos here:

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally took to social media to wish a very happy birthday to her darling husband Nick Jonas. The former Miss World posted a beautiful clip on Instagram with a lovely note in the caption. The clip is basically a compilation of Nick and Priyanka’s adorable moments – from red carpets, family outings, their weddings, instant display of public affection and just togetherness in its pure form. Apart from wishing birthday to her ‘jaan’, Priyanka also thanked him for coming to her life and blessing her with love.

Nick turned 27-year-old on September 16. The American singer, songwriter and music composer is currently touring the world as a part of his world tour concert titled Happiness Begins. Nick is joined by his brothers and band members Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas and together, the three have rocked various cities of the US with their performances.