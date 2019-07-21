Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on July 18 and continued to party till this weekend. After her birthday bash, the family moved to have an extended celebration on a yacht in Miami and joining her was her sister from India – Parineeti Chopra. The actor took a day-off from the promotions of her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi and accompanied Priyanka-Nick and family in Miami. She now has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing with her Mimi didi and a friend on the yacht.

The caption on Parineeti’s post explains how it was a complete fun day with the entire family in the sea. Parineeti is seen wearing a white off-shoulder top while Priyanka steals the limelight in her vintage Roberto Cavalli dress with a halter-neck top and a rainbow-skirt. Parineeti’s post read, “Miami done right! ⛵️Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a bday I’d say 💕” (sic)

Other pictures from Priyanka’s sea-outing are currently going viral on social media. She is seen posing with her mother Madhu Chopra in a few pictures while husband Nick Jonas is seen by her side in most of the pictures. Check these out:

Earlier, a picture of PC from the yacht went crazily viral on the internet. It showed the actor smoking a cigarette while Nick and mommy Chopra puffing a cigar. People on social media took the opportunity to remind Priyanka about her asthma. It was in an ad campaign last year that Priyanka opened up about suffering from asthma since childhood.