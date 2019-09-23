Wrapping up the shoot of their upcoming films – The Sky Is Pink and Made in China respectively, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for the first time to star in Netflix film, The White Tiger. The already excited fans were set on a frenzy as the lead duo shared pictures from the first day of the table read.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Priyanka and Rajkummar shared videos and pictures as they came together for the read, along with Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani. While Priyanka captioned her video as, “Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team #RaminBahrani @rajkummar_rao @gouravadarsh! Can’t wait for shoot!!! @netflix @netflix_in (sic)”, Rajkummar captioned his post as, “Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia (sic).”

The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.