Actor Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space with husband Nick Jonas. The way she talks about her husband and their chemistry in her interviews shows just how much she loves to spend time with Nick and her other family members. In her latest interview with a news daily, Priyanka said something that would prove not just she, her husband too is ‘desi’ at heart and his love for Indian music knows no bound.

Priyanka is currently promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and during a promotional interaction with Bombay Times, the actor opened up on her video that went viral on social media recently. Both Priyanka and her loving husband were seen dancing to the tunes of Hauli Hauli from Ajay Devgn’s film De De Pyaar De in the viral video. When asked to comment on the same, PC said that she has no secret about herself but her husband is in love with Indian music. The former Miss World added that Nick has Bollywood music playing in his dressing room all the time and he listens to Punjabi music before going on stage to perform.

The actor was quoted saying, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Not just Nick, the other members in Priyanka’s family also enjoy Hindi songs. In a video that surfaced earlier, the entire family was seen dancing to the beats of Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding and Khalibali from Padmaavat while holidaying on a yacht. So, there’s one big desi family!