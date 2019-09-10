Priyanka Chopra is not only a Bollywood actor but also a Global star, thanks to her show Quantico. Popularly referred to as ‘Desi Girl’ of Bollywood, the gorgeous star did not have a very smooth journey in her initial days of career. Even after being crowned the Miss World back in 2000, she had to work hard to get her way into Bollywood and also to get good projects. She had tons of Bollywood films in her timeline such as Dostana, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do and so on.



However, success did not come easy for PeeCee. In the recent interview with the Vogue Magazine, Priyanka talked about her struggle and mentioned that she was thrown in and out of the movies and was yelled upon by the directors. She further revealed that she worked on her confidence and managed to make a niche for herself.

Priyanka said, “I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies. “ Recalling her dad’s saying, PeeCee added, “The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’…I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success.”



Meanwhile, she is back in New York City and was recently spotted with her husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, her upcoming film The Sky is Pink’s trailer has released and received a good response so far. She will also be seen in the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.