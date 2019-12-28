Making the most of her “mean machine” or “Batmobile” that Nick Jonas gifted her this Christmas, The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra is leaving fans drooling with regular updates of her mountain adventure in Calfornia. Spending the holiday week in the Mammoth Mountain, PeeCee was seen driving around like a pro on the snowcapped peak.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Desi Girl even shared a slew of pictures to give fans a sneak-peek into her fun. While in one picture she flaunted her beast, in another one she was seen in the middle of the thrill with brother Siddharth Chopra by her side. In yet another picture, Priyanka was seen twinning in blue and white winter-wear with her Hollywood pop star-husband. The pictures were captioned, “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.. (sic)” and “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning @stardust_moonshine (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 27, 2019 at 4:43pm PST

Recently, Priyanka shared a video where she is heard asking Nick to look the other way as the camera focused on him. “Babu, look that side!” is exactly what we hear her saying and as the tube begins to spin, we see the heavily layered duo expressing their thrill. Throughout the adventure, Priyanka is heard referring to Nick as “Babu” time and again and we can’t help but grin as the idiom, “You can take an Indian out of India but you can never take India out of an Indian” stands true for our beauty.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Christmas celebration pictures and videos were doing the rounds on social media ever since the Xmas eve and fans were left super jealous. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the festival with the utmost enthusiasm and took to Instagram to post an array of pictures and videos from their celebrations. Nick was seen turning Santa for Priyanka as he gifted her a Batmobile. Priyanka shared a video featuring her driving the same on snow.

On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike.