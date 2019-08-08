Never the one to hang-up her boots from all that incessant globetrotting, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is out again to Miami for her pop star-husband Nick Jonas’ musical tour with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee gave a glimpse of the festivities as the tour got immediately sold out but it was the J Sisters, including Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, at their glamorous best from whom we could not take our eyes off.

In the shared pictures, Priyanka can be seen dressed in an all-black off-shoulder ensemble while Danielle donned a white cut-sleeves dress and Sophie too opted for an all-black dress. Posing with Danielle and Kevin’s kids, Alena and Valentina Jonas, the J Sisters slew the party scene which was heavily decorated with multicoloured balloons and even featured their hashtag on a green wall behin them. Priyanka captioned the picture as, “The #jsisters for life #alenajonas #valentinajonas @sophiet @daniellejonas (sic).” The next picture showed the whole tour family posing together and was captioned, “Family.. #HappinessBegins sold out tour!! Crushed it! So proud of u guys! @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas (sic).” The last picture featured the three divas again, this time without the kids and was captioned, “#wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 😍 #wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The makers recently dropped the first look of the film which featured the four actors.

The film has been selected for the official screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Earlier, she talked about the same and told Pinkvilla, “I am so proud of this film and I am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world”.

“The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it,” she added.

The film is based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of her mother, Aditi Chaudhary.