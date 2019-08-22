Establishing her foothold in the digital world now, The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra will debut on Netflix with Robert Rodriguez directorial superhero flick, We Can Be Heroes. Revolving around a group of kids who step up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth’s superheroes, the movie also stars, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Sung Kang and Pedro Pascal in pivotal roles.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Priyanka Chopra bags prime international project… Signs #SpyKids, #SinCity and #Alita: #BattleAngel director Robert Rodriguez’s new project #WeCanBeHeroes… A kids superhero movie… Greenlit by Netflix. (sic)”

Talking about her projects on home turf, actor Priyanka Chopra‘s Marathi production Paani recently won the National Film Award for Best Film in the Environment Conservation category, and the actor-producer has congratulated the film’s director, Adinath Kothare, as well as its production team. Earlier, Priyanka’s Marathi production Ventilator won three National awards in 2016.

Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The makers recently dropped the first look of the film which featured the four actors. The film was selected for the official screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of her mother, Aditi Chaudhary.