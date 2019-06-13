Actor Priyanka Chopra was trolled by both Salman Khan and his fans for stepping out of Bharat just a few days before the shooting was scheduled to begin. Now, while talking to the media at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka said something that appeared like a direct take on the entire trolling she was subjected to during Bharat release. The Quantico star was asked about choosing the Shonali Bose-directorial for her comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of four years. In a video that’s now going viral on social media, PC is seen explaining why she opted for a story like The Sky is Pink over a basic ‘song and dance’ film. The rest of the members of her team starting laughing the moment she tried to describe the ‘other’ film that she didn’t choose.

Priyanka said, “Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song and dance film and why am I playing a mother…”. She added that she had played the character of a 62-year-old woman in Saat Khoon Maaf and the reason she said yes to The Sky is Pink is because of Shonali and her vision. What was striking to observe in the video was Priyanka herself joined everyone in sharing a hearty laugh when they asked her to name the ‘potboiler’ she was referring to. She then said she was talking in a general sense. Watch the video here:

Earlier, Salman Khan left no stone unturned in talking about PC’s exit from Bharat and how that role was meant for Katrina Kaif. He told the media that Priyanka had courage to choose to get married over a film that could have been the biggest film of her career. He even added that she worked so hard all her life to achieve what she has today and by giving up Bharat, she gave up all her struggle. Salman was quoted saying, “She has had a huge struggle in her career before she went on to become this super achiever. If she decided to leave everything and get married, it is amazing. She is the most professional person there is. Just check out her life graph. She’s the girl who came from Bareilly, went on to win a beauty pageant and become Miss World.”

Well, now that Bharat is released, the ball lies in Priyanka’s court. Expect some more savage statements!