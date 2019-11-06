If there is one thing that is not getting old even after a year, it is global diva Priyanka Chopra‘s wedding pictures that are still breaking the Internet on brother-in-law and Hollywood pop star Kevin Jonas’ birthday. Wishing her ‘brother’ in a heart-melting post, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her Mehendi ceremony is exactly the happy note you should begin your Wednesday on.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the picture which features Kevin literally supporting her from the back as Nick held her up in his arms. The picture was captioned, “To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads.. (sic).”

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently landed in Delhi to shoot for her next film, The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao. The actor was totally shocked to realise the level of air pollution in the city. The entire country is worried about the rising pollution in the capital and CPCB has even issued a warning to the Delhi government to take immediate and strict measures to control pollution in Delhi-NCR. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a selfie wearing a mask to protect herself from pollution. The actor asked all to seek solutions and act immediately since it’s difficult to live in these conditions. She also expressed concern for those who are not privileged enough to buy themselves a mask.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Also, she will be seen along with actor-cousin Parineeti Chopra, lending the voice to Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2 Hindi. Actors Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell had earlier reprised the voice of Anna and Elsa. For the Indian fans, Frozen 2’s Hindi version will have the voices of Priyanka and Parineeti. Now, the first promo of the film is out featuring Priyanka who is lending her voice for the elder sister, Elsa.

In the promo, PeeCee can be seen donning Elsa’s costume and looks gorgeous, as always. Priyanka looks nothing less than a princess and talks about embracing an inner princess who doesn’t need a king to become a queen. She also talks about how women need to write their own stories. The film, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee has the original voice cast features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Frozen 2 will hit the theatres in India on November 22, 2019.