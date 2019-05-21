After Hina Khan made a big post about meeting actor Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019, the latter also commented on her Instagram post. Hina thanked PC and narrated the entire incident about how the global star called her and introduced her to people at the party she was attending. She praised the Quantico star for being humble and supportive. Now, showing even more humility, Priyanka commented on Hina’s post and thanked her for her ‘kind words.’ She wrote that it was her duty as an Indian artiste to back Indian talent at an international platform and she is proud of her achievement.
Priyanka’s comment read, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! #GirlsForGirls” (sic)
Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Hina Khan’s post (Photo Courtesy: Instagram screenshot/ @realhinakhan)
Earlier, Hina posted a picture of herself posing with Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas, Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. In the caption, she wrote about how she has been living the best time of her life at Cannes and that ‘dreams do come true’. Here’s the post:
Later, while posting a few selfies she took with PC and Nick, Hina revealed how she met the two international stars. The caption on her post read, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.” (sic)
Hina made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 and launched her short film Lines. She was praised for her stunning red carpet debut as she wore gorgeous gowns by international designers at the prestigious event.