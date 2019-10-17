Never to busy to not have time for family, global icon Priyanka Chopra was recently seen unwinding early morning in a Los Angeles’ pool with her cousin, Divya Jyoti’s daughter, Sky Krishna. Exchanging compliments, the two clung onto each other and our hearts cannot stop melting at the cute video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the video where she can be seen donning a white bikini with her hair in a tight bun and sunglasses pulled back to smile affectionately at Sky who wore a navy blue swimsuit and accessorised it with red-rimmed heart-shaped sunglasses. Insisting, “no you’re cute” the two did not give in until the end of the video where PeeCee seems completely enchanted by her charming niece. She captioned the video, “We’re so cute ! @sky.krishna #positiveaffirmations #blessednotstressed #girllove @divya_jyoti (sic).”

On the professional front, Priyanka’s latest Hindi release, The Sky Is Pink, has been well received by critics and fans alike even though it is struggling at the Box Office. Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary and her parents, who fought their daughter’s rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. The film focuses on the love story of the parents (Priyanka and Farhan) spanning 25 years which is narrated by their teenage daughter – Aisha (Zaira). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker before passing away due to pulmonary fibrosis at a young age.

The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a pause of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It got a standing ovation from the audience when it was screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13.

Up next, Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.