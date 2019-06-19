In another mushy step towards raising the bar for couples, Isn’t It Romantic star Priyanka Chopra has laid another goal with her recent social media post for Hollywood pop star-husband Nick Jonas. Leaving fans swooning over their elixir of love, Priyanka put out a “husband appreciation” post right in the middle of the wee proving that the emotion is not restricted to weekdays or when you have spare time at hand.

In the picture shared from Malibu, California, PeeCee can be seen taking the selfie, donning a beige overcoat paired with a white top and blue denim jeans while Nick was dressed in a black leather jacket teamed with a black round-neck tee and white trousers. Smiling modestly for the camera, Priyanka’s luscious tint of red on the lips coloured the emotion in the frame. The picture was captioned, “That kinda day.. #husbandappreciation” (sic) and smeared it with a kiss, hearts and smileys. Not surprisingly, the picture has already garnered close to 8 lakh likes within 2 hours.

View this post on Instagram That kinda day.. 😍❤️💋😊💏#husbandappreciation A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 18, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim recently. Farhan, who had earlier worked with Priyanka in Don and Dil Dhadakne Do, shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. In a recent interview with Times Now, Farhan said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.