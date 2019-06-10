A parents loss is a permanent void in one’s life and no amount of warmth or love from close ones can ever compensate for it. Sharing the denial and vacuum left in her, ever since her father Ashok Chopra left her in 2013, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra spilled her pain through words and a throwback picture on her social media handle.

In the shared picture, a little Priyanka can be can nestled between the branches of a tree, sporting bangs and donning an all blue outfit as she smiled for the camera. Ashok stook next to her, dressed in formals as he rested a plastered hand on the tree, ready to support his daughter. The picture was captioned, “6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you.. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.” (sic)

Well, we are sure the daddy’s girl has given enough reasons to her late father for being proud at her achievements on the home turf and beyond, from representing the international brand Chopard at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival and slaying at the Met Gala 2019, to starring in the Hollywood hit Isn’t it Romantic and Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, Sucker, apart from juggling time between managing her own enterprise, a dating app and tackling shooting schedules of her upcoming Bollywood flick, The Sky is Pink. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long way and it is all because of her hard work.

Recently, in an interview to The Sunday Times, the Quantico actor opened up about the political aspirations she has for herself, and her husband and pop star Nick Jonas, reports people.com. “I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President,” Priyanka, 36, said. “I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” said the Barfi actor.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She is back in Mumbai to shoot for the remaining sequences of the same.