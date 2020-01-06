Making us cringe right after owning the red carpet look at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2020, The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra was spotted at in a naked skirt with OTT pattern. Walking down hand-in-hand with Jumanji actor-husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka instantly grabbed eyeballs for the weird dress.

While Priyanka opted for a pink off-shoulder gown with a slightly longer trail at golden Globes and teamed it up with side-parted hairdo and a Bulgari diamond neckpiece, her dress for dinner earned a thumbs down. Wearing a black cut-sleeves top that ended right above her waist and teamed with an almost naked net skirt with huge floral prints barely leaving anything for imagination, Priyanka looked horrible for the big evening. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with a bolo tie as she walked down holding his wife’s hand. The duo reportedly headed for dinner at West Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s.

Check out Priyanka’s latest pictures here:

Actor Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards with husband Nick Jonas. The couple was one of the presenters of the evening and they looked cute together while posing for the shutterbugs at the prestigious award ceremony. Priyanka and Nick joined the likes of Kit Harington, Scarlet Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Olivia Colman, Saoirse Ronan, Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Quentin Tarantino, Chris Evans, Jason Momoa, Margot Robbie, Amy Poehler and Ellen DeGeneres among others as one of the guests at the most renowned Hollywood party.

On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike.