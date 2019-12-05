Walking down the blue carpet with her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and her aura in the fiery red gown doing all the talking, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra gracefully accepted the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. Making not just India but fans worldwide proud with her “tireless efforts and unwavering commitment”, Priyanka left Hollywood pop star-husband, Nick Jonas and many others inspired.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of the event where she donned a body-hugging red gown and held back her hair in a low ponytail which highlighted a pair of diamond earrings. Sharing a picture of receiving the award, Priyanka captioned it, “Thank you @therealdvf for taking the time and effort to present this award to me. Coming from a woman who has a long, distinguished list of accomplishments… it means so much. Diane has this amazing ability to make everyone she meets feel empowered. Thank you for showering your power on me, yet again, last night. @unicef @unicefindia @unicefusa #UNICEFSnowFlake (sic).”

In another post, Priyanka acknowledged the hard work of the people at UNICEF. In awe of his noble wife, Nick commented, “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful. (sic)”

Sharing a clip of her thank you speech, Priyanka left fans mesmerised with her beautiful message. The video was captioned, “#UNICEFSnowflake 2019 Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life. @unicef @unicefusa @unicefindia (sic).”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao for the first time in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.