The reunion of the Jonas Brothers in their first single, Sucker, after six years continues to bear the fruit and as Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas rushed to kiss their respective partners, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas after winning the Best Pop Award at MTV Video Music Awards 2019, Priyanka Chopra photoshopped herself to be with Nick Jonas. Held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, the Jonas Brothers performed at the VMAs for the first time in 11 years and the Internet can vouch for how badly Nick missed Priyanka after the win as pictures of the moment instantly went viral.

However, taking to her Instagram handle later, Priyanka posted a photoshopped picture where she can be seen sharing an intimate hug with her popstar-husband as the other two Jonas couples exchanged congratulatory kisses with their spouses on either side of them. The heart-melting picture was captioned, “I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker (sic).”

Recently, The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour travelled to Boston and the social media was filled with the photos and the videos of the Jonas family having a fun time at the concert. A post that found maximum shares on Instagram showed Nick expressing his love for Priyanka Chopra while performing on the stage. Nick, Joe and Kevin performed to many of their hits for the audience in Boston, who had turned up in an amazing number.

One of the many moments that left the audience awestruck was when Nick gestured ‘I love you’ to his wife Priyanka who was enjoying the concert with the rest of the family from a special stand. Nick didn’t say anything, he took a pause between the song and gestured ‘I love you’ to Priyanka. The audience went gaga over their lovely chemistry.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of her mother, Aditi Chaudhary.

Establishing her foothold in the digital world now, The Sky Is Pink star Priyanka Chopra will debut on Netflix with Robert Rodriguez directorial superhero flick, We Can Be Heroes. Revolving around a group of kids who step up to save the world when aliens abduct all of Earth’s superheroes, the movie also stars, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Sung Kang and Pedro Pascal in pivotal roles.