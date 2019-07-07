What is it about the Europe trip that amplifies one’s romantic mood and as if the surroundings were not enough, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and her Hollywood popstar-husband, Nick Jonas, were seen indulging in high octane romance as they extended their vacation post Sophie Turner’s wedding in France with Joe Jonas. Seen having a blast in Tuscany, Italy, the lovebirds went all out as they cooked for each other during dinner dates and recently, dancing by the sunset and chilling by the poolside.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the duo gave a sneak-peek into their ever-blossoming romance and fans couldn’t stop swooning. In the post that Priyanka shared, the diva can be seen striking sensuous poses from inside the pool as she donned a cream-coloured monokini, teamed with brown-rimmed sunglasses and held a wine glass in hand. The hot pictures were captioned, “Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol @nickjonas” (sic). Nick, on the other hand, posted a video which immediately trended viral as it featured the Sucker star with his wife, grooving smoothly in an open field with the sun dropping behind them into the valley. The video was captioned with the first two initials of Italy plus a red heart emoji.

Check Priyanka and Nick’s viral posts from Tuscany here:

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇹 + ❤️ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

When in Italy, do as the Italians do and PeeCee did exactly that with her dear hubby after they extended their Europe trip post his brother’s wedding with the Game of Thrones star in France. Seen making pasta for each other from the scratch, the lovebirds redefined couple goals and fans couldn’t help but take note.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up it’s shooting in India. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.