Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the lavish 30th birthday celebration of her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas. The actor wore a black tulle mini dress with feather and sheer detailing by Ralph and Russo. PC was joined by her husband and pop star Nick Jonas who matched his outfit with his lady love and together, they cut a striking picture.

Priyanka’s look also had a pair of matching Amina Muaddi Adwoa crystal and embellished satin sandals, Walters Faith Saxon diamond elongated chain link earrings and a Jimmy Choo Ellipse black suede clutch bag with diamond motif crystal hotfix. The actor kept her look classy and completely in synch with the theme of the party – Bond 007. Her pictures from the event are currently going viral on social media with PC’s fans gushing over her stunning look. Check out these pictures:

Sophie Turner, Joe’s newly wedded wife, posed with her darling husband at the party and looked fabulous. The Game of Thrones star wore a navy velvet gown with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, while Joe ditched his usual casual self and wore a white tuxedo with a black bow and a pair of black trousers. The two looked good together. Sophie wished Joe on Instagram with a picture from the celebrations. She wrote, “Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas 📸 @formerlymiked” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas 📸 @formerlymiked A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

More pictures from the party are awaited. But, from what is available on social media, it sure looked like a fun evening.