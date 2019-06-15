A picture is at every occasion, deeply personal or a big bash is a must for every millennial and finding herself in the league, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently complied with the millennial norm as she marked her return to “home”. Having wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming movie, The Sky is Pink, opposite actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka flew back to Hollywood pop star-hubby Nick Jonas and checked herself in with a sunkissed selfie.

While fans were gushing over her new gorgeous new hair cut and rosy morning face with a luscious tint of pink on her lips in the picture that Priyanka shared on her Instagram handle, they slowly realised that Priyanka was posing with a hand in the selfie that she took in the car this morning. It was none other than Nick’s hand, fingers interwined with Priyanka’s. The picture was simply captioned, “Home sweet home..” (sic) and punctuated with a heart, kiss and hearts-in-eyes emojis. In less than an hour, the picture went were and instantly garnered over 165k likes.

View this post on Instagram Home sweet home.. ❤️💋😍 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 14, 2019 at 3:24pm PDT

Actress Priyanka Chopra is finally done with shooting for the movie The Sky Is Pink, which is a biographical film directed by Shonali Bose. Taking to her social media handle recently to announce the wrapping up of the shoot, Priyanka said it was the hardest, loveliest experience for her.

The Sky Is Pink was co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. Apart from Priyanka it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bose, the film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. The film’s music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar and its release date has been given as October 11, 2019.