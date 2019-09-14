Marking global icon Priyanka Chopra‘s first film after her marriage to Nick Jonas last year and a Hindi film featuring her after a gap of three years in Bollywood, Shonali Bose‘s The Sky is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday and the cast including our desi girl, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf were evidently emotional. Apart from the, Farhan’s model-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and the film’s producer Siddharth Roy Kapur too were present at the red carpet and a video now going viral, shows PeeCee couldn’t hold back her tears as the audience rose to cheer them post the screening of the film.

Dressed in a stylish grey-and-black frill dress, Priyanka is seen hugging Shonali in the balcony of the theatre at the world premiere and breaks into happy tears as Farhan and Rohit look on. In an interview earlier, Priyanka had mentioned that the film was even more special since she had co-produced it apart from featuring in it, a first for our diva.

Check Priyanka’s emotional moment at the prestigious TIFF here:

Earlier, talking about the film at an interview in Toronto, Priyanka had called the film a ‘celebration of life’. With the recently released trailer, one can simply buy Priyanka’s explanation. The Sky is Pink looks like a happy, easy film that represents life in its full form. It doesn’t show just the beauty of life but tells you that there are challenges and you’ll have to keep moving on.

Slated to release on October 11, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-produced by Kilian Kerwin, Dr. Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.