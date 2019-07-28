You are never too busy to not have time for family and even global icon Priyanka Chopra seems to believe in it or so her social media handles vouch. Always seen taking out time to unwind with hers or Nick’s family members, despite having her hands always full with professional or philanthropist work, the Quantico star is seen globe-trotting to be by her family’s side more often than not and her recent picture with nephew Aydin is all you need to set your hearts melting this Sunday.

In the adorable picture that PeeCee shared on her Instagram handle, The Sky is Pink star can be seen posing for a candid shot while sleeping snuggled next to Aydin. Sandwiched between Priyanka and her long-time stylist Divya Jyoti, Aydin looked pure joy as he slept off peacefully. The viral post was captioned, “The best kind!! An Aydin sandwich.. #babylove (sic).”

View this post on Instagram The best kind!! An Aydin sandwich.. #babylove A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The makers recently dropped the first look of the film which featured the four actors.

The film has been selected for the official screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Earlier, she talked about the same and told Pinkvilla, “I am so proud of this film and I am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019. I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world”.

“The Sky Is Pink is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it,” she added.

The film is based on the life of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary who died at the age of 16 after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of her mother, Aditi Chaudhary.