The much-awaited teaser of Saaho‘s first song ‘Psycho Saiyaan‘ is here and fans already have their party shoes on. Before the complete song makes it to our playlist on July 8th, lead actor Prabhas dropped the teaser on his Instagram handle and fans were left drooling as they saw their favourite groove to Shraddha Kapoor‘s tunes.

In the teaser, Shraddha can be seen sizzling in a short hot black bling dress highlighted with a bright luscious red tint on her lips and sporting soft curls as she sets the disco on fire with her sexy moves. Seen shaking a leg for the first time, Prabhas’ sensational steps in order to match his lady love’s demand had the fans on the edge and they cannot wait for the full song. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi, the track’s additional lyrics are penned by Mellow D in the multi-Lingual Indian Movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas dropped the news as he wrote, “Darlings, here’s “The Psycho Saiyaan” teaser… Hope you all like it. Song Out on 8th!! (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam – Teaser Links in Stories)” (sic).

Watch Psycho Saiyaan’s teaser here:

Saaho is directed by Sujeeth who earlier helmed Run Raja Run starring Prabhas in the year 2014. Ever since the film was announced, most people expressed their concern over a young director like Sujeeth directing a huge-budgeted film like Saaho. However, the teaser of the movie dropped earlier, had proved that the director has done a brilliant job. Saaho looks like a film full of energy and a true big-screen treat.

Earlier, talking about why he chose a hardcore action film like Saaho to appear on-screen after Baahubali, Prabhas said that he realised his audience likes to see him performing action in films. He was quoted saying, “Saaho is more of a screenplay-based movie, Sujeeth and his team sat on the script for three years. After Baahubali it’s an action thriller. I feel people like to see me in action movies, so after Baahubali, they may like it.”

Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in the South Indian film industry. It’s a Pan-Indian film that’s hitting the theatres on August 15 as the big Independence Day release this year. Made in 4 languages simultaneously – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand apart from Shraddha and Prabhas.