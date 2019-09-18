Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda might just be the new pair in B’town. As per a report in a news daily, the two actors are going strong for the last six months and are completely head over heels in love with each other. The duo has worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding and they recently wrapped up the shooting of Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalapanti. A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that Pulkit and Kriti are totally dedicated to each other and love to spend time together. In fact, the Fukrey actor has developed a new liking for South Indian food because Kriti loves the cuisine.

A source close to the daily reported that Kriti sends home-cooked South Indian food for Pulkit on the sets while the latter too loves to pamper the girl by sending her chocolates and flowers in her vanity van before she arrives on the sets. The source was quoted saying, “They have been offered some more projects together too and are presently shooting for a song for Pagalpanti in Mumbai. Whenever they are shooting together, Pulkit always makes sure to send chocolates or flowers over to Kriti’s makeup room before she has turned up at work.”

It is believed that the two were attracted to each other while doing their first film. However, they drew closer on the sets of Pagalpanti in London. The report also mentioned that the 58-day long schedule of the film in the UK brought Pulkit and Kriti quite close and they even hanged out a lot. “Kriti and Pulkit would hang out a lot together during the 58-day schedule of the film in London. They live in the same residential complex. She was charmed by his small but thoughtful gestures,” explained the source.

#Pagalpanti vibes with this Pagal Gal! @kriti.kharbanda

Earlier, rumours were rife that Pulkit was dating actor Yami Gautam who also worked with him in Divya Khosla’s Sanam Re. The actor was married to Salman Khan’s Rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira. The two got divorced within a year of marriage in 2015.