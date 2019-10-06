No Bollywood buff has been spared from the enchanting charms of actor R Madhavan ever since he made his acting debut with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein going on to drooling over his goody-good character in Rang De Basanti and still making us go weak in the knees with a recent video that is surfacing the Internet. Compiled by a fan, Maddy shared the video on his Instagram handle which is enough to trigger back our crush on the actor this Sunday.

The shared video features clips of Maddy flashing his trillion-dollar dimpled smile in his movies so far, ranging from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to Tanu Weds Manu Returns and beyond. Maddy captioned the video, “Fan Made video which made my day. Thank you Pragya T for making me smile this Sunday morning. God bless you. (sic)”

The 49-year-old actor refuses to go easy on our hearts with his amazing personality and we don’t blame fans as they flock him with proposals even now. Recently, R Madhavan went all out on Twitter explaining his idea of respecting all religions and people of all faiths when a user commented on his picture that showed a cross in the background in his temple at home. The user, who later had to take it back from the actor, had questioned the need of having two faiths together at Madhavan’s place. The actor, who is known to have a secular identity, replied that he respects all religion and have found peace in all.

If there is one actor who is aging younger by the day, it is 3 Idiots star R Madhavan. The early 90’s and 2000 year kids experienced a cyclone of love-crush on the actor, making him an evergreen star there and then and the effects of that cyclone, on the entire generation, is still evident as they scroll down to his latest posts on social media platforms.

On the professional front, Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan. The film is directed by the actor itself after Ananth Mahadevan left the project due to unknown reasons. The film is a debut for R Madhavan as a director and it will be interesting to see how the film will turn out to be. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was supposed to hit the theatres earlier this year in January and it will be a trilingual project releasing in Hindi, English and Tamil.

About scientist Nambi Narayanan, as a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he was in charge of the cryogenics division. He was falsely charged with leaking vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers in 1994 and arrested for espionage but the charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996 and he was declared not guilty by the Supreme Court of India in 1998.