Actor R Madhavan went all out on Twitter explaining his idea of respecting all religions and people of all faiths when a user commented on his picture that showed a cross in the background in his temple at home. The user, who later had to take it back from the actor, questioned the need of having two faiths together at Madhavan’s place. The actor, who is known to have a secular identity, replied that he respects all religion and have found peace in all.

He then slammed the Twitter user (who has deleted his tweet now) telling him that it’s sad he couldn’t spot a picture of the Golden Temple in the same background. The user asked him, “do you find Hindu gods in Christian churches?”

To which, Madhavan replied: “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have blessing form the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought.” (sic)

The 49-year-old actor went on to add that his staff at home consists of people from all faiths. He went on to add, “Like any defense personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time respect each and every faith, belief and every faith, belief and religion. Yemmaddhamum Samadham (I respect each religion as my own) I hope that my son follows that too. I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church, I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that?” (sic)

The actor concluded that all he has is a lot of love and respect to give as his vast travels and experience has proven, is the only true faith.