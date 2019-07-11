The night couldn’t have jolted fans into a more alert state as Bollywood diva Radhika Apte decided to treat not just them but also the fashion police to a glass of red wine. Metaphorically. Dressed in satin robes, Radhika struck out a sensuous pose that immediately set fans hearts aflutter and we don’t blame them.

In the picture that she shared on her Instagram handle, Radhika can be seen donning a lilac satin gown that seemed to barely cling in place. Teaming it with a hot red jacket, Radhika completed the look with a dab of red on her luscious lips, similar shaded eyes and accessorised her look with silver earrings. The post was captioned simply with a red wine glass emoji and fans couldn’t agree more as they instantly broke the Internet over the picture.

View this post on Instagram 🍷 @ishaannair7 @taniafadte @g.luca_makeup A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

Radhika Apte, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and bold actor, who is not afraid of speaking her mind recently shared her views on love and said that she believes in falling with many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

Radhika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where Neha asked her about the ‘temptations’ on-sets. Reacting to it, Radhika said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.

On the professional front, Radhika recently wrapped up the shooting of Raat Akeli Hai which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is a crime thriller which is being directed by Honey Trehan. Honey will be marking his directorial debut with this film.