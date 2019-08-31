The never-paired-before cast of Homi Adajania directorial, Angrezi Medium, including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan already had fans excitement through the roof and with the wrap up the previous month, they cannot wait for a glimpse of their favourites sharing screen space together. Gushing over excitedly about her co-stars and voicing the anticipation of the fans, Radhika revealed recently that she too is “really excited about the release of the film.”

In an interview with IANS in Mumbai, Radhika seemed totally smitten by her co-stars. She shared, “Irrfan is magic. He is a gem of our industry. I am blessed to get an opportunity to work with him at such an early stage of my career. And the same goes with Kareena. She is gorgeous… she is a diva and such a brilliant actor.”

Expressing her excitement levels that matched with fans, Radhika revealed, “It was fun shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’. I am really excited about release of the film. I just want something like a poster, teaser or anything to just release so that, I can share it with you all.”

Director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania, had been sharing pictures of Irrfan Khan from the sets of the film throughout its shoot. In July, the makers wrapped up the shooting of the film and on the occasion, Homi penned an emotional note for Irrfan.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Manu Rishi in pivotal roles. Pankaj had earlier shared about his role and said in a statement, “It’s a cameo appearance. It’s my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Dinesh) that made me say yes to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role, I immediately agreed even if it’s just a cameo role”.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium. The film is slated for a 2020 release.