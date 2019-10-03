Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to share his first look as Laxmmi, the character he’s playing in his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Dressed in a red coloured saree, Akshay looks straight into the camera with rage in his eyes and strength in his stance. His character seems like a reflection of power and perseverance in this still which is also why the actor shared the look during Navratri which is celebrated to honour the strength of Goddess Durga and awaken our inner power.

Laxmmi poses in front of the idol of Goddess Durga and that itself shows the depth of the character in the film. For Akshay, it’s one of his most exciting characters that makes him feel nervous. The actor wrote a note while sharing the image on Twitter. His post read, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb” (sic)

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy that is based on Tamil horror film Kanchana: Muni 2. The film features Raghava Lawrence in the lead and as the director. He is also the one helming Laxmmi Bomb. The first look of Akshay from the film promises more entertainment and adds to the curiosity around the film. The actor plays the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender who is out for revenge. The Tamil version of the film was appreciated both critically and commercially. Now, in the Hindi version, actor Kiara Advani joins hands with Akshay in the lead. The film is expected to be the big Eid entertainer next year. It’s slated to hit the screens on May 22.