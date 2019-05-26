Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who stepped away from his debut Hindi directorial – Laxmmi Bomb a few days back, has revealed about the possibility of him coming back. The director took to Twitter and addressed his fans. He also mentioned that he has thought about the possibility of returning to the film after being requested by the fans of Akshay Kumar. In his latest official note on the issue, Raghava revealed he was going to meet the producers of Laxmmi Bomb in Chennai on Sunday and a decision will be taken after that. However, he maintained that the team will have to show respect to him and his job if they want him to return to helm the film.

Here’s what he wrote: “Hi friends and fans,

I had tweeted about stepping out of the Hindi film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ a few days back. post my tweet both Akshay Kumar Sir fans and my fans have been requesting me to this film. I’m overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I’m equally upset for the past 1 week as you are. I was very thrilled to do this film, as I almost waited very long to direct this film, spent a lot of quality time on pre-production works and have also blocked my dates for this film. Tomorrow, the Producers are coming to Chennai to mett me. It’s completely in their hands now, if I’m given proper self-respect for my job, then I’ll think about it. Let’s see after the meeting. Wanted to share this message to all the fans who were genuinely concerned.

Love

Raghava Lawrence” (sic)

Dear Friends and Fans!!!

Wanted to share this important message to all the fans who were Genuinely concerned.#LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XTr4gEvnoR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 25, 2019

Earlier, Raghava released an official statement on social media revealing that he was disassociating himself with Laxmmi Bomb following the disrespectful behaviour from the producers. He said that the poster of the film featuring Akshay Kumar was released without his knowledge and he found it against his spirit of work. Raghava also said that he had seen Akshay putting his heart and soul into preparing for his character in the film and therefore, he wouldn’t be taking the script off. However, he announced that he would no longer be directing Laxmmi Bomb.

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person’s character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

