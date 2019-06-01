Having disassociated himself earlier Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer with Laxmmi Bomb, following the disrespectful behaviour from the producers, director Raghava Lawrence is back on board to helm the upcoming horror-comedy. In his recent tweet, the debut filmmaker has confirmed his responsibility and put out a line of gratitude for Akshay and producer Shabinaa Khan for giving him respect.

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Raghava shared a picture posing with Akshay in the frame and put out a note that read, “Hi Dear Friends and Fans…! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues. Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be part of the film again with AKSHAY sir. Thank you all…” (sic).

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar

In his official note earlier on the issue, Raghava revealed he was going to meet the producers of Laxmmi Bomb in Chennai on Sunday and a decision will be taken after that. However, he maintained that the team will have to show respect to him and his job if they want him to return to helm the film.

Raghava had revealed on social media that the poster of the film featuring Akshay Kumar was released without his knowledge and he found it against his spirit of work. He said that he had seen Akshay putting his heart and soul into preparing for his character in the film and therefore, he wouldn’t be taking the script off. However, he announced that he would no longer be directing Laxmmi Bomb.

However, with all good in the hood following the recent tweet, fans can’t wait to see Akshay play a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender.