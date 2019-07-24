Turns out not even actors are spared when it comes to big hotels charging whopping prices for basic items of need. Actor Rahul Bose recently posted a video on Instagram complaining about how one of the luxury hotels charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him. He made a sarcastic video on social media and revealed that he ordered a pair of bananas after working out at a hotel in Chandigarh where he was staying and when he checked the bill, it showed an amount of Rs 442.5 that also included GST.
Bananas were identified under ‘food platter’ on his bill. The actor ranted about the incident in the video and said that those bananas turned out to be ‘too good for him.’ The caption on his video read, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at
@JWMarriottChd
#goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings” (sic)
While a few of Rahul’s fans on social media expressed shock over the incident and supported him, a few others told him that he should not be staying at such expensive hotels because even their staying charges are beyond imagination. Check out these comments on Rahul’s post:
The hotel in question hasn’t reacted on the issue yet. We wonder if Rahul continued to stay at the same hotel or left after posting the video!