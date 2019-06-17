Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Charu Asopa in a beautiful Bengali wedding ceremony in Goa yesterday. The couple’s stunning photos are now going viral on social media. Rajeev and Charu had a court marriage last week, after which their wedding festivities began in Goa three days back. Post an engagement ceremony, the couple also organised Sangeet and Haldi ceremony before hosting a grand wedding. While the two looked fabulous in their red traditional outfits, Sushmita wore a black and red designer outfit with heavy embellishment at the hemline. Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah also looked impressive.

Even Rajeev shared a few photos of himself posing with his wife. Lovingly called Raja, Sushmita’s brother looked handsome in a white sherwani with golden details and a red dupatta. Charu got dolled up in a stark red coloured lehenga and statement bridal jewellery. Posting their happy photos after the marriage, Rajeev took to Instagram and wrote, “Just got married to the person i love & respect from my heart .. Sen family ❤️ #lifeline #rajakibittu forever” (sic)

Check out these photos of the Sen family posing at the wedding:

Earlier, before they left for Goa, Charu and Rajeev received a heartwarming note from Sushmita Sen. The elder sister made a hand-written card wishing her brother and his wife a lifetime of happiness and togetherness forever. Rajeev shared a picture of the card in his Instagram stories. Here’s what it read, “Dear Charu and Rajeev

Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony! A moment and memory I’ll cherish forever! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together…

All my love and blessings!

Dugga Dugga!!

Di, Renee and Alisah” (sic)

Congratulations to the newlyweds!