Actor Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen got married to Charu Asopa in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa recently. Now, the couple is in Thailand for their pre-honeymoon before having a long honeymoon to a more exotic place. The pictures of the newlyweds drenched in love are currently going viral on social media. Both Charu and Rajeev are seen head-over-heels in love with each other while romancing amid forests and around beaches.

In one picture, they are seen inside a pool sharing an intimate moment. Charu radiates her bridal glow in all the pictures as Rajeev can’t take his hands off her in any picture posted by him on Instagram. The duo is in Koh Lanta which is considered one of the most stunning islands in the country. The caption on the latest post made by Rajeev on Instagram reads, “And they lived happily ever after❤️” (sic)

And they lived happily ever after❤️

The caption on another photo that shows the two sharing a passionate kiss in a pool reads, “Love passionately ❣️ #prehoneymoon” (sic)

Love passionately ❣️ #prehoneymoon

Meanwhile, Charu and Rajeev got married with traditional Bengali and Rajasthani wedding rituals. The couple’s pictures posing with their family and friends at the wedding instantly took over the internet.

Paradise found ❤️ #kohlantaisland #prehoneymoon #rajakibittu

Their engagement ceremony was also an event to remember as it happened at the beach and appeared like a white wedding. Sushmita seemed the happiest sister ever during the entire wedding and even sent a hand-written letter to the couple wishing them best for their future.