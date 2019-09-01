Actor Rajesh Khattar and his second wife Vandana Sajnani Khattar welcomed a baby boy and named him Vanraj Krishna. The senior actor is the father of actor Ishaan Khatter and in his latest interview with Bombay Times, he expressed his excitement and revealed how his wife went through a difficult pregnancy.

The news was first broken by Vandana on Instagram. She posted an adorable picture on social media and wrote, “Thank you all for the positive vibes. Love and blessings for our little Krishna” (sic)

Vandana called her son a “miracle baby”. Later, talking to the daily, Khattar said, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him.”

He went on to explain, “The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods.”

Ishaan is Rajesh’s son from his first wife and actor Neelima Azim. After getting separated from Neelima, Rajesh married Vandana.