Those who can bear the brunt of boiled vegetables and the hard grind at gym are the men who get to flaunt those sexy six-pack abs yet giving them a run for their money is Made In China star Rajkummar Rao who choose the easiest way out to sport the same and impress his lady love, Mouni Roy but with a pinch of humour. Sharing a still from his upcoming movie, Rajkummar gave fans a sneak-peek into his secret hard-work, making them double down in laughter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared the picture where he can be seen checking out his six-pack abs with his T-shirt pulled up to the neck. Featuring six rectangles drawn in place of the abs with a red marker on his ponch, Raj’s expression of breathing heavily is too comical to miss and resembles the Mickey Mouse mask hung on the door for the cupboard next to the mirror. The picture was captioned, “Raghu is all set to impress Rukmini with his six pack abs but with some Jugaad 😉 #MadeInChina #Jugaadu6Packs Send us your Jugaad 6 packs pictures and tag @maddockfilms and #MadeInChina (sic).”

Mouni Roy is setting the Internet on fire these days with her promotional looks for Made in China in which she features opposite Rajkummar Rao. The versatile actor, Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. The latest song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial is already making waves on the chartbuster. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.