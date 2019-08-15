It was Bollywood that made us romanticise the brother-sister bond as synonymous with the festival of Raksh Bandhan and it is Bollywood celebrities only who are breaking the established notion and asserting that the festival has more to it including the protective sisters bond, the shield of a single mother/father over their prodigies and other relations where irrespective of the gender, a person vows to shadow the other.

However, as many would agree, nothing sums up sibling love better than this day and backing our claim are Bollywood celebrities who were seen flooding the Internet with throwback pictures. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared monochromic pictures featuring Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and captioned it as, “RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere .. (sic)”, national crush Sara Ali Khan shared a highly cute childhood picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and captioned it, “Happy Rakhi to my baby brother Missing you today- touching my (feet), giving me (money), feeding me (sweets) and hugging me . I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure (sic).”

T 3258 – RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..💞🙏

रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Rakshabandhan. The bond that protects and strengthens sibling love for life. #HappyRakshabandhan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2019

On the day of Rakhi, families get together, married women visit their parent’s house to tie a thread to their brothers. It is a day to arrange a lavish feast for brothers and sisters with finger-licking dishes. Sweets like barfi, kheer, halwa, laddoos are prepared at home. Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘Protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, it basically means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. It is advisable to tie the sacred thread on the auspicious time.