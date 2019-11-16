Taking fans anticipation to another tangent altogether, actors Rakul Preet and Arjun Kapoor have kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming movie produced by John Abraham and is yet to be titled. Making fans wait on the edge for the title, the lead pair treated them to goofy pictures marking their craziness apart from giving a glimpse of the first day on the sets.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rakul and Arjun shared a picture collage where they can be seen pulling each others cheeks and posing with hilarious facial expressions. While Arjun captioned the collage, “Picture Shuroo… other information bhi upload hogi soon… (sic)”, Rakul’s caption read, “What do you think ? Are we crazy or are we crazyyyyyy ! This one will be super fun .. kickstarting today (sic).” Another set of pictures doing the rounds show John posing with the team on the sets.

Check out Rakul and Arjun’s latest pictures together here:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet’s recently released revenge drama, Marjaavaan, which hit the theatres on November 15, opened to a decent start and collected around Rs 7.3 crore on the first day itself. The Milap Zaveri film is full of action and entertainment and has received positive reviews so far. Marjaavaan is a sequel of crime-thriller Ek Villain and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

As for Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s upcoming war drama, Panipat: The Great Betrayal, which also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead received massive accolades on the recently released trailer. The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and the trailer promises grandeur, impressive performances and a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. The Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial will hit the cinema screens on December 6 this year.

Talking about Rakul and Arjun’s upcoming flick, the untitled movie is helmed by Kaashvie Nair and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.