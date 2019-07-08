A cinematic version of Ramayana is being made by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Ravi Udyawar who directed Sridevi’s Mom. The film is being made as a trilogy in 3D on a high budget of around Rs 500 crore. It’s being made in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as a pan-India film. Mumbai Mirror broke the news and quoted Nitesh saying that he has always found himself fantasised by the grandeur of Ramayana and therefore, this comes as a great opportunity to him. The producers on board are Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.

The team released an official statement announcing the film that read, “Ramayana will be made with actors from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi film industries as the makers are targeting a pan-India as well as global audience.”

Further, adding that it’s a huge responsibility, Nitesh told the daily that “the Ramayana is not just a revered ancient text in Indian mythology but also an integral part of our culture and more relevant today” and added that “they are ensuring that whatever is said and shown has the stamp of authenticity.”

The filmmaker also revealed that his kids always showed excitement in knowing about Ramayana and his son, in fact, thinks that the mythological figure Hanumana is ‘cooler’ than Superman. Ravi also expressed his excitement over helming the film. He said that most people in the country have grown up listening to the stories about Ramayana and it’s treated as a way of life. The director added that having such a celebrated story being converted into a film is going to make the ‘trilogy memorable’ and he’s ‘putting everything’ he has learnt into making it look ‘fun and engaging.’

The report in the daily mentioned that the trilogy is yet to be shaped up by the makers and decisions like casting, shoot-schedule and filming plan will be taken soon. However, the team is looking forward to beginning the shoot next year with the plan of releasing the first part in 2021. Watch out!