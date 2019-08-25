Actors and rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked by the paparazzi out on a Sunday night. Joining them was another popular Bollywood couple – Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Even Varun’s father David Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan were seen with them at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Both Alia and Ranbir were clicked in their casual best as the Sanju-star wore a basic T-shirt and a pair of grey denim while Alia wore an easy-breezy oversized dress with clear heels. Check out the pictures here:

Ranbir shares a good equation with both Varun and his brother. They are often seen partying together and even visiting each other’s home on special occasions. Earlier in the day, Ranbir was clicked performing his Sunday routine by playing a game of football with his trusties – Arjun Kapoor and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others. Arjun and filmmaker Karan Johar even visited him at his home for the reasons best known to them. Check out Ranbir’s and pictures from the ground while playing football:

View this post on Instagram All srt for the goal #shabbirahluwalia #ranbirkapoor #arjunkapoor @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 25, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for Brahmastra with Alia. The duo still needs to finish shooting for the film and they are expected to begin their Varanasi-schedule next month itself. Alia will then hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan and SS Rajamouli’s RRR before starting Takht with Karan Johar next year. Meanwhile, Ranbir has YRF’s Shamshera in the pipeline and an untitled Luv Ranjan’s film with Ajay Devgn.