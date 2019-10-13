Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone might just be teaming up for a romantic-comedy soon. After the speculations of Ajay Devgn leaving the Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir and Deepika, reports now suggest that the director has incorporated the pairing of Ranbir-Deepika in a new script and the two stars have already given their nods for the same.

A report published in Pinkvilla mentioned that Luv had received the dates from both Ranbir and Deepika for the action film that also featured Ajay. However, after the Singham-star decided to leave the film, the director was left in an iffy and he didn’t want to lose out on the much-loved pairing of Ranbir and Deepika. Therefore, he decided to roll a new film with the same dates that the two actors had allotted to him. This new romantic-comedy is expected to begin in the same time period in which the other film was supposed to. The shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to begin in February next year and the official announcement is awaited.

Earlier, both Deepika and Ranbir were clicked at Luv Ranjan’s residence after which hashtag #NotMyDeepika trended on Twitter asking the actor to not collaborate with a filmmaker who has been accused of sexual harassment under #MeToo campaign.

This case seems almost similar to the case with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which his previous film Inshallah was scrapped. After Salman Khan stepped out of Inshallah, SLB was in a dilemma and he decided to utilise Alia Bhatt’s dates in another project titled Gangubai. The team is starting this new film in the same time Inshallah was scheduled to begin. Gangubai is expected to go on the floors this month.

Meanwhile, the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone would be excited to know that they are teaming up for a new film after their 2015 film – Tamasha, directed by Imtiaz Ali. More details on the same are awaited.