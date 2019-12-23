Using his free evening time to indulge in a game of soccer, Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, who is also a part of All Stars Football Club, a team that has the biggest names from Bollywood, took to the field to stretch his twinkle toes. However, the star got bruised mid-way into the game but not to be deterred, Ranbir sprung back to the field in no time and fans were left gushing.

A video currently trending viral across social media platforms features, Ranbir in the orange and blue jersey of his team and a red bandana. Tackling the ball, Ranbir got hit by an opponent team member and bruised his face. Washing his face with water, Ranbir soon brushed away the attention from his team members as he bounced back to the field and we can’t help but be in awe of his sportsmanship. Later, the actor was even seen obliging for selfies with the crowd of fans that had thronged the venue.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor got bruised today while playing soccer. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:50am PST

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is one of the most-awaited films of 2020. Initially, the film was supposed to release this month but got delayed due to VFX work and it was pushed for the Summer 2020 release. As per latest reports, the film has been further delayed to Winter 2020. The film is currently in its last leg of the shoot with the cast and crew shooting for the climax of the film in Manali and Himachal Pradesh. Later, the team will move to Varanasi for a song shoot.

In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, Alia plays his love interest Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy with its first part releasing next year. The film is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in for filmmaker Luv Ranjan‘s untitled next. The film, which will also be produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, will hit the big screens on March 26, 2021.