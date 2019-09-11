After the successful debut in Bollywood with Kabir Singh earlier this year, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finalised his next film. As reported by a daily, it’s a crime drama and the director has joined hands with the producer of the Shahid Kapoor starrer – Bhushan Kumar for the same. The film’s story is ready and if the report in Mumbai Mirror is anything to go by, then Sandeep and Bhushan have zeroed-in on actor Ranbir Kapoor as their male lead.

What is striking though is that the actor has shown an inclination towards spearheading the film. If this gets officially confirmed by the people associated with the film, this is going to be the first crime-drama of Ranbir’s career. He is more popular for his performance in the role of a jilted lover in most of his films. Since last year, however, the actor is being careful of signing films that portray him in different characters. The actor has currently got three big films in the pipeline – Brahmastra with Dharma Productions, Shamshera with YRF and a yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film.

A source close to the development told the daily that Ranbir’s film with Sandeep will have to wait because the actor is keen to finish his previous three films before. The source was quoted saying, “Ranbir has liked the concept and they will be meeting this week to discuss it further. Of course, even if Ranbir gives the nod, they will not be able to roll immediately because he has to wrap up two films, Brahmastra and Shamshera, first and is committed to a third, Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay (Devgn) and Deepika (Padukone), which is being produced by Luv and Bhushan.”

Earlier, in an interview with the daily, Sandeep had revealed that he was ‘scripting a crime drama.’ Interestingly, the report also states that while Bhushan and Sandeep have discussed the logistics, they are yet to meet Ranbir to finalise everything and a meeting is planned this week itself.

Gearing up for a big announcement then?