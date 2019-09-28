Birthday boy and handsome hunk of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday and while fans waited outside his house with greetings and gifts, out came the Sanju actor to soak in the love. Putting the anticipation of the fans to rest and setting their hearts aflutter, Ranbir was seen clicking selfies with them in his usual humble aura.

The videos that are now going viral show Ranbir coming out of his house, climbing a rooftop with the security guards and thanking his fans. He even goes down on his knees to receive a bouquet from a fan. Seeing the crowd go in a frenzy, Ranbir steps down the ladder into the throng and treats fans to selfies, thanking them all the while.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s latest videos and pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor fan’s waiting for him today #viralbayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 28, 2019 at 3:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor takes selfie with his fans A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:16am PDT

The actor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and friend Ayan Mukerji hosted a starry birthday bash for him last night that saw many prominent faces from the film industry in attendance. Now, Ranbir and Alia’s pictures from inside the party are currently going viral on social media. The two are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles in the pictures. In one picture, Ranbir is posing with the two important women in her life – Alia and mommy Neetu Kapoor along with Putlu. In another picture, he is posing with his personal chef Harsh.

Even though the duo hasn’t officially accepted their relationship yet, their chemistry in the public and the display of affection on social media prove just how much they are in love with each other. Recently, the two even went out for a vacation in Kenya. A picture of the two enjoying a wild safari went viral on Instagram in which both the actors were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

On the professional front, Ranbir is gearing up for his upcoming Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra. The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.