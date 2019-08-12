Speculations about the wedding of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been rife for a while in Bollywood’s grapevine. Now, one hears that things have already started rolling out from Ranbir’s end and the rumoured couple is all set for a winter wedding next year. As revealed by a news daily, the Sanju-star formally met Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, to ask for her hand for marriage. But wait, there’s more. Apparently, as published in a report by Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir could not hold back his tears while expressing his love for Alia in front of his father as he asked for his permission for the marriage.

“Now we hear that Ranbir has formally met Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt and asked for her hand, with some sentimental tears rolling apparently,” the daily published in its report. Now, how true is this or how true are the speculations regarding their wedding next year are not known but one thing is for sure – that all these tiny details definitely make their fans go crazy.

Both the stars are at the top of their game in their respective careers. While Alia is giving back-to-back hits at the Box Office (not counting Kalank) and also gaining critical acclaim for her performances in films, Ranbir struck gold with his last released film – Sanju at the Box Office after a long time. Their next film titled Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of 2020 and it is believed that it was on the sets of Brahmastra itself that they fell in love with each other.

While none of them has confirmed anything about their relationship officially, their gestures and body language speak volume of their chemistry. Recently, when Alia’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt was asked to comment on the rumours of her wedding with Ranbir, he said that he doesn’t know much about it and he is not very connected to the actor, however, he would love to attend their wedding if invited. He told in.com: “Alia is my step-sister. We don’t stay together. I don’t know much about her life’s development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it.”

