No illness can keep Rishi Kapoor from being active on social media and his Twitter handle is proof of the same. From regularly posting about his Bollywood friends who keep dropping in to meet him in New York, where he has been undergoing cancer treatment close to a year now, to sharing his opinion on the ongoing ICC World Cup, Rishi keeps treating fans to latest updates from his end.

Recently, the veteran actor reposted daughter Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood pictures which were shared by a fan page but with wrong information in the caption which read, “Lil #RIshiSir in the arms of Dad Raj Kapoor ji and Mom Krishna ji looking on. The next lil #RanbirKapoor @rajbansal9” (sic). Correcting it, Rishi retweeted, “That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information” (sic).

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

Commenting on his post, Rishi’s friend Raj revealed, “Chintu had promised to come for my son Abhimanyu s first birthday. Neetu,Riddhima were also with him. The sweater i am wearing in the pic was chintu s gift. 30 years later chintu came for my sons wedding. A friend for life” (sic) and shared another throwback picture highlighting the sweater.

Chintu had promised to come for my son Abhimanyu s first birthday. Neetu,Riddhima were also with him. The sweater i am wearing in the pic was chintu s gift. 30 years later chintu came for my sons wedding. A friend for life. pic.twitter.com/v9xgvLxBJP — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) June 14, 2019

Flocked by celebrity friends not just from India but also from Pakistan, veteran Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor have been flooding the Internet with latest pictures of well-wishers. While Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and her friend Khatija recently dropped in to meet the duo, they were also visited by the team of 102 Not Out, apart from other industry names.

With so many good wishes in his favour, Rishi was but to recover speedily and so the latest news tells. Giving Mumbai Mirror an update on his health, Rishi shared, “Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back.” A source close to the actor revealed that he is 100% cancer-free now and is regularly visiting the hospital apart from being allowed to eat the food of his choice.